150th anniversary celebrations for St John’s Catholic School for the Deaf in Boston Spa

St John’s Catholic School for the deaf in Boston Spa has started its 150th anniversary celebrations for the academic year 2019/20 with a special Bishop’s Mass.

Pupils and staff at the school were delighted to welcome The Right Reverend Bishop Marcus Stock, Bishop of Leeds, who acted as Principal Celebrant at the 150th Anniversary Mass Feast of our Lady of Walsingham.

Bishop Marcus was joined at the Mass of Celebration by 150 guests including Reverend David Arblaster, the vice chairman of governors at St John’s, who read the Homily.

He said: “Then as now, the school gained a national reputation for providing an education to support young people to achieve a happy and successful adult life.

“As a governor of the school for the last seven years I have witnessed the outstanding work being done by all the staff in teaching, guiding and supporting our pupils in developing all their talents to the full.

“I have seen the amazing changes that have come about as our young people develop their language and communication skills, and the confidence with which they leave this school as they take their place in the wider world.”

After working with a family of deaf children in his parish and discovering how limited their educational opportunities were, Belgian priest, Monsignor Desiree de Hearne, decided to found a school to meet their needs. Today the school supports children who are deaf, hearing impaired or who have multi-sensory and communication difficulties, including young people who have an autism spectrum condition.

Headteacher at the school, Ann Bradbury, thanked the congregation, the families of pupils, her staff team and the governors of the school and said: “We are immensely grateful that you are all able to celebrate with us the long and magnificent history of the school.” Next celebration is a fundraising Christmas Fair on November 23, at the school.