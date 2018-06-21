10 The Avenue, Harewood - £435,000

Designed by John Carr in the late 18th century this stone built Grade II listed end of row town house occupies a prestigious approach and rather uniquely boasts a large extension to create generous accommodation, according to agents Beadnall Copley.

Features include walled garden and private parking for two cars, porch, lounge, extended 16-foot dining kitchen with direct access to the rear courtyard garden, three bedrooms - master bedroom with shower room, bathroom.

Contact Beadnall Copley 01423 503500.