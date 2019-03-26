1 Yew Tree Gardens, Harrogate - £750,000

This five bedroom detached family home is described as imposing and well proportioned with a private garden, by agents Carter Jonas.

It includes a reception hall, cloakroom, sitting room, open plan dining kitchen with an adjoining family room, utility room and a ground floor bedroom with an en suite shower room. On the first floor is a bedroom with an en suite bathroom, three further double bedrooms and a house bathroom.

It is also on a corner plot near good schools. Contact Carter Jonas on 01423 523423.