Shadwell Medical Centre rated inadequate

Shadwell Medical Centre

At the last rated inspection, the practice was rated as good.

A spokesman for the CQC said the body carried out this announced focused inspection in June after receiving concerns.

However, during the inspection, further issues were found regarding staffing levels, therefore CQC carried out an unannounced visit later the same month.

Following this inspection, Shadwell Medical Centre was rated inadequate overall and in relation to whether it was safe, effective, responsive and well-led. Caring was not reviewed at this inspection, and so the rating of good has been carried forward from the previous rated inspection.

Beverley Cole, CQC’s head of inspection for primary medical services, said: “When we inspected Shadwell Medical Centre, it was very concerning that our searches of clinical records showed patients who had possible missed diagnoses, these included diabetes and chronic kidney disease.

“This is unacceptable and puts people at real risk of coming to harm if they do not receive appropriate treatment.

“Inspectors also saw no clear systems in place to manage patients with urgent needs. Some days there was no doctor on site which is unacceptable as a patient could need a face-to-face appointment. We also found evidence that this led to delayed access to patient care and treatment.

“There was a lack of leadership in the practice leading to a risk of patient harm and staff told us that the lead GP was rarely visible in the practice.

“We also found that not all staff had the skills, knowledge and experience to carry out their roles and some staff were asked to carry out duties they weren’t qualified for.

“The provider also failed to ensure all staff were up to date with the mandatory training required to keep people safe.

“Due to us finding significant safety concerns and the potential risk of harm to patients, we urgently suspended the provider’s registration until September 22.

“Therefore, the local Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) have arranged for another provider to take over the running of the practice.

“We will work with the provider and other stakeholders to ensure people receive the high-quality care and treatment they deserve.”

Inspectors also found that there was limited monitoring of the outcomes of pathology results as well as the care and treatment of people.

The report states that there was a large number of outstanding tasks to be actioned, such as dealing with abnormal pathology results and arranging for a patient to be seen by a doctor to discuss these.

Following the inspection, CQC told the provider that it must:

Ensure that care and treatment is provided in a safe way to patients.

Establish effective systems and processes to ensure good governance in accordance with the fundamental standards of care.

Ensure there are enough suitably qualified, competent, skilled and experienced staff to meet the fundamental standards of care.