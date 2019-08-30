North Yorkshire libraries to host accessible film screenings for older people and children with special needs

Film screenings will be held at libraries in North Yorkshire for people who find it difficult to access cinemas.

Harrogate, Knaresborough, Selby and Pickering libraries will offer two screenings each month as part of the inclusive More Than Movies project.

One film will be for older people with memory problems, their partners, family members and carers. The other will be a relaxed screening for families who have a child with autism or other special needs.

-> All you need to know about Screen Yorkshire - the team who backed Peaky Blinders, Official Secrets and All Creatures Great and Small

The screenings will be more informal than the cinema, with room to move about, brighter lighting and no need to be silent. There will be a chance to chat during the interval over refreshments, and activities related to the film will be available to do on the day or to take home.

County Councillor Greg White, Executive Member for Libraries, said: “We are pleased to support this inclusive and social initiative, which will allow those who don’t normally go to the cinema the chance to see some much-loved films on the big screen.

“From Calamity Jane to Sunshine on Leith, the programme is sure to have something for everyone. Screening films will encourage a new audience to use their local libraries, which are at the heart of our communities.”

All screenings are free but booking is essential as spaces are limited. Donations for refreshments will also be welcomed.

For dates of showings and to book seats, visit www.northyorks.gov.uk/libraries-news-and-events