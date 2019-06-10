Focus on mental wellbeing

Taking care of mental health will the theme of a unique charitable event taking place at Tanfield House near Ripon on June 16.

The Charity Wellbeing Event aims to raise awareness about wellbeing and addressing emotional, behavioural and psychological issues.

Visitors will be able to spend time at stands and exhibits featuring the wide range of treatments and therapies that can support maintaining good mental health. Guest speakers will talk about their areas of wellbeing expertise

Event organiser is Goldsborough-based Lisa Duffield who is an expert in promoting mental and physical wellbeing. She works with businesses around the country, including Capita, helping them to introduce policies and strategies to support the health and wellbeing of their staff. She also works with clients on a one-to-one basis.

Lisa said: “I am hugely excited about the event as mental health is something I am really passionate about.

“I want to raise awareness about the subject which can be a sensitive matter and let visitors see and try some of the treatments and therapies.”

Visitors will be able to chat with professional practitioners who will be offering support and advice on the practical steps that people can take to look after their own mental health.

And there will be the opportunity to try some activities and therapies associated with wellbeing.

These include nutrition, life coaching, mindfulness, emotional intelligence, work-life balance, acupuncture, Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP) and Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT).

Treatments and therapies will take place in rooms within the historic house, which have been made especially available for the event.

Admission is £5 per person with children under 12-years allowed in free-of-charge.

Visitors will also be able to sample treatments such as hypnotherapy, reflexology, reiki, massage, and Neuro Optimal Therapy, which is about training the brain.