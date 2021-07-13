Walk-up clinic for vaccination

Pateley Bridge vaccination centre will be open for walk-in vaccines on Saturday. Picture Gerard Binks

Pateley Bridge Pharmacy has answered high demand and aiming to combat people failing to turn up to appointments with the special session on Saturday at the Memorial Hall.

“We started our local vaccination clinic in April after high demand by local people,” explained Samina Khan of the pharmacy.

“We have a big population of elderly people who had to travel to Harrogate to get their first vaccination.

“Due to lockdown they could not travel with friends, share taxi or travel via bus, so a taxi fare cost them approximately £60 which is a lot for some on pension.

“So we really pushed hard to get local clinic set up.

“We have done clinics every weekend since April and some times during weekdays.”

But with the younger age groups, Samina said they have noticed that some people have failed to keep appointments.

“We have noticed the recent cohort we are doing, which are 18 to 40 years old, we have had number of no shows.

“This is a busy age group and possibly would prefer more flexible arrangement.

“Hence we have decided to offer pop in clinic along side with pre booked appointments. We feel more flexibility will boost the uptake of vaccination.”