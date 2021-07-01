Covid vaccination programme at Yorkshire Events Centre in Harrogate comes to an end after 117,000 jabs

23rd February 2021 Harrogate Vaccination Centre feature Pictured staff input the medical information for each person vaccinated Picture Gerard Binks

The GP-led scheme saw an army of clinicians and volunteers pull together over the course of six months from the first on Tuesday, December 22 to the final jab on June 19.

Doctors and leaders in the Harrogate district say they are ‘immensely proud’ to have played a part in the biggest national vaccination programme in the history of the NHS

Dr Cath Dixon, Yorkshire Health Network Director and GP at Knaresborough’s Stockwell Road Surgery, said: “As GPs, we were asked to vaccinate the most vulnerable in society, those with the greatest medical need and over-50s and I’m delighted we were able to respond to the national call to arms in an hour of great need.

23rd February 2021 Harrogate Vaccination Centre feature Pictured nurse Lizzie Teggin gives a vaccination to Kirsty Matthews from Harrogate Picture Gerard Binks

“GP surgeries have been open throughout the pandemic and are now busier than ever, so with other vaccination sites available to vaccinate the younger, more mobile age cohorts, it’s a relief we can now begin to step back from the vaccination programme and focus our efforts on frontline health and care. We are enormously grateful to the YEC for allowing us to commandeer their facilities for six months - it’s a sign of a brighter future that normal activities can be resumed at the showground and is in no small part down to the success of the vaccination programme.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank NHS North Yorkshire CCG for its help and support and every individual who has played a role in the clinics at the YEC and Ripon Racecourse sites, including all of the staff drawn in from the Yorkshire Health Network and local surgeries and a small army of amazing volunteers - the teamwork of everybody who has marshalled, vaccinated, administrated and coordinated has been incredible and it’s something that will stay with me for a long time.”

So far in the Harrogate district, the GP-led vaccination programme has delivered 149,763 vaccine doses. In total, 117,371 vaccine doses have been given at the YEC site.

With a number of second-dose clinics due to be held at Ripon Racecourse in the next few weeks, along with other vaccination hubs in North Yorkshire, the NHS says it is crucial people take up the offer of a second vaccine dose to give themselves, their families and the people around them, maximum protection. Meanwhile, anyone aged over the age of 18 can now book a vaccination through the NHS National Booking Service website, or by calling 119.

25th January 2021 Pictured Covid-19 vaccination Centre signs, Pavillions, Yorkshire Show Ground, Harrogate. Picture Gerard Binks

A number of sites are available for people living in the Harrogate district, including pharmacy-led sites at Knaresborough and Pateley Bridge and clinics are also being held at larger regional vaccination hubs.

Dr Chris Preece, Clinical Director of the Knaresborough and Rural Primary Care Network, added: “We are proud to have been part of the largest NHS vaccination programme in history, but it’s clear that this would not have been possible without the help of our many partners. In particular, we are grateful for the use of both the YEC and Ripon Racecourse sites, and to their teams who helped to both establish the sites and to keep them functioning.