350-mile walk to pass through

A father and his two teenage daughters will travel though Whixley and Boston Spa as they take on an epic fortnight-long, 350-mile fundraising walk retracing the life of their beloved wife and mother Keta Hansen, who died from Motor Neurone Disease earlier this year.

Keta’s husband Kevin and daughters Hebe, 17, and Violet, 15, have already raised more than £150,000 for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

They start their epic walk in Keta’s hometown of Hartlepool on July 23. On July 25, the family will walk through Whixley and finish the day at Boston Spa, and then leave Boston Spa on the next leg of their walk the following day.

The walk, dubbed the Journey of Keta’s Life, is the centrepiece of their push this year to raise a further £100,000.

People from both villages are invited to support the family and their supporters by joining the walk for as long or as little as they want.

Kevin says: “Living with MND is the toughest of physical and mental challenges, but no matter what this terrible and debilitating disease threw at her Keta never moaned or felt sorry for herself.

“Instead she always thought of others and made the best of every situation with a smile and a wicked sense of humour. Her selflessness was truly astonishing. We miss her terribly.

“Keta was a huge inspiration to everyone who met her and inspired us as a family along with many of her friends to complete several fundraising challenges over recent years.

“This year, having sadly lost her in January, we were desperate to embark on a particularly difficult challenge in her memory, so we can raise awareness, involve as many people as possible and raise as much money as we can.”

Keta suffered from MND for several years before her death earlier this year, aged 47. Her family plan to cover more than 23 miles per day, taking in Oxford, where Keta was at university and where she met Kevin, then to Battersea, where the children were born, before arriving in Surrey, where the family has lived for the past seven years.

Donations can be made at Just Giving.