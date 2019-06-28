Teen cricket star selected for county

A talented young Ripon Grammar School cricketer was bowled over when she was selected to play for her county.

Olivia Vollans, who has only been playing competitive cricket for three seasons and also plays elite level football, is one of only three North Yorkshire girls picked to play for Yorkshire’s Under-13s first team.

The 13-year-old, from Littlethorpe, who captains the North Yorks Under-13s team, said: “I was really pleased to be selected as I had worked hard to impress in the Yorkshire training sessions over the winter. I’m really looking forward to playing for Yorkshire over the summer.”

Olivia, who started playing in her back garden when she was at primary school, is also captain of the RGS Under-13s girls’ team and plays for North Stainley Cricket Club.

The teenager, who would love to make a career in sport, devotes much of her spare time to cricket. As well as practising several times a week, she plays two or three matches a week in summer and trains weekly with the Yorkshire squad in winter.

She also plays football for York City FC Under-14s, competing against teams including Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Everton & Leeds United.

Olivia, who also enjoys hockey and netball, first represented North Yorkshire in cricket at Under-11s before progressing to play for Yorkshire Under-11s.

As a member of Yorkshire’s under-13s first team, also known as the performance squad, she is now looking forward to a full fixture list against counties such as Warwickshire, Lancashire, Staffordshire and Notts over the summer.