Talented Grammar School pupils win Festival prizes

Harrogate Grammar School have experienced tremendous success at this year’s Harrogate Competitive Festival for Music, Speech and Drama with winners in six categories.

The event has been running for over 80 years and continues to provide a nurturing place for new and returning performers to learn and develop performance skills and to practise their art in a range of disciplines.

The following Harrogate Grammar School students/ensembles won their classes: Jack Littlewood, Jacob Garrett, Victoria Alvarez, Megan Humphries and All Strung Out. Many more students took part entering individually and through other ensembles.

It has been a very successful three weekends for students at Harrogate Grammar School.

Winners of their class: Jack Littlewood, Drum Kit/Percussion; Megan Humphries, Dorothy Gilbertson trophy in the Advanced Pedal Harp Class, Thomas Trophy Competition in the Strings Final; Victoria Alvarez, Percussion Year 8; Jacob Garrett, Solo Acting – Shakespeare. Also took part in the final concert with members of KSSD Acting Academy. All Strung Out (Harrogate Grammar School and Western students involved), String Group Year 10 and Under.

Other students who competed and performed well: Hannah Shimwell, Woodwind Open Class; Victoria Alvarez, Piano Solo Year 9 and under; Jacob Garett, Entertainment Class; Stephanie Connell, Saxophone Grade 5/6. Phoebe Kyriakopoulos, Solo from a Show or Musical; Rebecca Troy, Solo From a Show or Musical; Amelia McQuire, Solo Singing; String Group Open, Ready Steady Bow; String Group Year 10 and under, All Strung Out; Chamber Class, Arco Celebris

Sasha Wong, String solo Grade 7/8; Harrogate Grammar School Choir, Choir Open; Phoebe Kyriakopoulos and Grace Brennan, Vocal Duet Open.

A number of girls also sang in the Chamber Choir Class with Rock Up and Sing Youth Choir and they won their class: Phoebe Kyriakopoulos, Megan Humphries, Jade Yip, Grace Brennan, Amelia McQuire, Ella Williams.