Summer of sport to build on says teacher

Following the success of the Euros, the excitement surrounding Team GB’s medal haul at the Olympics, as well as the Paralympic games, sport has been high on the agenda this summer.

Neil Doherty, a PE teacher at Boston Spa Academy, thinks that the high-profile events will serve to encourage students to get more involved in PE and sports which will benefit not just their fitness and wellbeing, but will provide them with essential life skills.

Newly qualified teacher, Neil, 50, said: “Teaching is so much more than just reciting your subject; it’s about taking those life experience skills you’ve gained and passing these on to the next generation. I get real enjoyment from seeing children learning and developing.”

Neil said he is passionate about the power of movement and the importance of physical education, believing it goes beyond learning to play a particular sport and is something that can help students in all aspects of their future.

Originally Neil wanted to join the air force as a physical education officer to build on his lifelong passion for the importance of physical education and health.

After meeting his wife, his career took a different path and he progressed though several management roles in major organisations and the NHS, always maintaining his interest in sports.

Having coached children, including his own, in swimming and rugby, he recognised that his interests could turn into a career, and started training to become a PE teacher in 2019.

Inspired by his own teachers, Neil is now back in touch with some of them and recognises the life skills they provided him with.

He now wants to pass on his passion and is supporting the national Get Into Teaching campaign, encouraging others with an interest in physical education, wellbeing, and sport, to consider teaching as a career.

Neil, who earlier this year featured in a national video to recruit new teachers, added: “As a parent and a lifelong sports enthusiast, I can now bring together everything I’ve learned and apply it in my new career.