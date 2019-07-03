Search on for more artists

The search is on for four artists to enrol on a year-long talent development programme.

Tetley’s and the original home of Tetley’s Brewery, The Tetley, now a centre for contemporary art and learning, are making the call as it calls time on the first four to be supported by the Tetley’s Associate Artists Programme (TAAP).

Al Cross, Brand Manager for Tetley’s Beer said: “Joshua Tetley set up the Tetley’s Brewery nearly 200 years ago, taking an enterprising approach, his emphasis then was to create, refine and produce a high- quality beer.

“TAAP brilliantly illustrates this ongoing dedication to both quality and innovation, jointly with Tetley’s Beer, supporting exciting new talent in Leeds today.

“Leeds is the home of Tetley’s so it’s with some excitement that we enter our second year with this inspired Leeds heartland initiative.

“Being part of this unique opportunity and supporting upcoming talent in the region is very important and we are of course eager to see what our four chosen artists will create during the project.”

The inaugural TAAP cohort has seen Emii Alrai, Alice Chandler, Michaela Cullen and Harlan Whittingham develop over the past year through bespoke mentoring and development.

Artists will be selected by a panel including Bryony Bond, Director of The Tetley.

See thetetley.org for information on how to apply.