School’s reflections on lockdown

Lessons in Lockdown is a book filled with reflections of the pandemic by students and staff at St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School

“It is a variety of reflections by students and staff that captures insights into how, nearly a year into a global pandemic, we have all experienced the challenges faced,” said a school spokesman.

“From new skills gained, favourite recipes, losses, realisations, to impromptu notes left by children for their parents to find, the pupils of St Joseph’s have shown how important family and community are, and how much we have all learnt from this past year.

“Together we are stronger.

“Join us in this book for an insight into how our children have experienced the effects of the lockdown due to Covid 19.”

The project follows a huge tapestry, made up of over 100 individual squares created by the students and staff, representing how the school community had remained together throughout lockdown despite the new challenges they all found themselves facing.

The book project sought to bring together the local community and is supported by Reading Roots bookshop in Wetherby who will be displaying some of the entries as well as taking orders for a limited period.

The book has been printed locally by Sid Horner & Son, of Knaresborough.