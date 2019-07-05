Schoolgirl sparks fundraising bid

A simple wish of extra space to sit with friends evolved into a community project led by the children and supported by parents and business.

When Spofforth Primary Year 2 pupil Ruby Hill suggested to the school council that more seating was needed, the children were quick to jump into action.

Ruby kicked started the project by raising over £200 and more sponsored events and cake sales followed.

Funds were boosted further by a Bettys and Taylors Community Investment Fund grant and a discount on the bench from Playscheme who made and installed it.

Headteacher Paul Griffiths said: “It’s fantastic to see children, parents and the wider community come together to support one child’s simple wish.

“We have all been touched by everyone’s generosity and I have been inspired by Ruby’s motivation to achieve her wish.”