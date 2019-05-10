Schoolboy gains top place

A Harrogate schoolboy has been accepted into the world renowned Glyndebourne Academy.

Glydnebourne is a prestigious Opera company in the south of England and takes only eight promising young singers each summer from all over the UK to give operatic vocal coaching and language and performance skills.

Frankie Bounds, who is in the sixth form of St John Fisher High School in Harrogate, battled through three days of auditions to be chosen.

Frankie said: “It is my life’s dream to be an opera singer. I really didn’t think that I would have much chance as the competition for places is so tough.”

Regular busking and singing with St Aidens and St John Fishers Choris have given him confidence he added.

Frankie hopes that his time at Glyndebourne will prepare him for the tough Conservatoire auditions that he is doing in the autumn 2019.