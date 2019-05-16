School celebrates Good Ofsted

Pupils and staff at St Nicholas CE Primary School in West Tanfield, recently celebrated their latest Ofsted inspection which maintained the overall rating of good.

Following a visit by the inspector in March, the recently released Ofsted report revealed that it gave top marks in the main criteria.

Highlights include that the quality of teaching in the school is good and continues to improve and most pupils are making strong progress in reading, writing and mathematics.

The report also stated that St Nicholas is a very inclusive school, where pupils’ spiritual, moral, social and cultural development is strong.

And it added that the pupils are respectful and polite towards each other.

A school spokesman said: “This is a fitting tribute to headteacher Andrea Peacock who is due to retire in July.”

It also rated good, leadership and management.