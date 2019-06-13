Samba Band entertains Bed Race crowds

Rossett School Samba Band entertained crowds at the recent Knaresborough Bed Race.

Music teacher and band leader Fiona Waddington said: “The Bed Race parade was, as always, a thoroughly enjoyable experience.

“We always love playing to the crowds before joining in the fun of watching the race.”

The band, which formed 13 years ago and has been led by Mrs Waddington since, has taken part in the last ten Bed Race parades.

Mrs Waddington added: “Next year our students will be under the capable baton of science teacher Sophie Sandever, who was a member of the band many years ago as a student at Rossett.”

Headteacher Helen Woodcock, said: “Mrs Waddington has been an exceptional leader of our band in the annual Knaresborough celebrations for many years and now passes the torch to the next generation of teachers.”