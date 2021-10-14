Ripon school plants royal tree

Ripon Cathedral School was delighted to be chosen as a recipient and the children were recently joined by her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant, Mrs Jo Ropner, Stuart Martin Chairman of NYCC, and the Dean of Ripon, for a special ceremony to plant their commemorative tree.

A school spokesman said: “They are sure that the tree will provide shade and joy for many generations of pupils at the school and hope that the tree encourages others to Plant a tree for the Jubilee.”

At the ceremony in Ripon, the children read poems about the importance of trees, sang ‘All Things Bright and Beautiful,’ and the Spiritual Council shared a prayer that they had specially written for the occasion.

The Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC) is a unique tree planting initiative created to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022 which invites people from across the United Kingdom to “Plant a Tree for the Jubilee”.

Everyone from individuals to Scout and Girlguiding groups, villages, cities, counties, schools and corporates are being encouraged to play their part to enhance the environment by planting trees during the official planting season between October to March. Tree planting will start again in October 2022, through to the end of the Jubilee year.

With a focus on planting sustainably, the QGC will encourage planting of trees to create a legacy in honour of The Queen’s leadership of the Nation, which will benefit future generations.

As well as inviting the planting of new trees, The Queen’s Green Canopy will dedicate a network of 70 Ancient Woodlands across the United Kingdom and identify 70 Ancient Trees to celebrate Her Majesty’s 70 years of service.

The Ripon tree and many others that people have planted, can be seen on the Queen’s Canopy website: https://queensgreencanopy.org/