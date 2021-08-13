Ripon musician hits high note with GCSEs

A member of the prestigious Junior Royal Northern College of Music, Eva achieved two 9s, one 8, six 7s and two 6s and will now take maths, music and geography at A-level, with a view to studying music at university.

“I am really proud of my results,” said the Ripon Grammar School student.

“Considering the continually changing circumstances and time pressure I was under, I am very happy with what I’ve achieved, said the 16-year-old.

The former Ripon Cathedral chorister studies voice and trumpet at the RNCM, which involves travelling to Manchester, where she works with internationally acclaimed musicians to help develop her musical potential, at weekends.

In addition, she is involved in a range of choirs and orchestras at RGS, taking part in multiple drama productions and music concerts at school, as well as performing with the Ripon Cathedral Youth Choir and Prima Musica singers.

“Despite this busy schedule, I am so pleased to have been given the opportunity to study Junior RNCM.

“I have become a more experienced musician, having improved so much in one year. I also have gained much more independence and personal confidence throughout the year.”

The Ripon Young Musician and Harrogate Music Festival award winner volunteers with the cathedral’s junior choir and achieved a distinction in her Associated Board of the Royal School of Music Grade 8 in singing during her GCSE years. She has also achieved Grade 6 in trumpet.