Results build on Ofsted

Wetherby High School has said its GCSE students have produced ‘superb results’ which follow on from a highly successful year when Ofsted rated the school Good overall with Outstanding Personal Development, Behaviour and Welfare.

A quarter of all grades were secured at grade 9-7 with maths and English significantly exceeding national benchmarks and overall pass rate for all GCSEs rose for the fourth year in a row.

Executive Headteacher Lucie Lakin commented: “These results represent the hard work of staff, governors, families and most importantly children who are proud to be part of our inclusive, successful school.”

She added: “Our continued success demonstrates that all children can thrive and excel when given the right support, challenge and encouragement.”

English and maths have maintained their good performance achieved last year with 75 per cent of pupils passing maths and 84 per cent passing English.

Other subjects attaining at high levels were core sciences.