Pupils discuss issues with Mayor

The new Harrogate Mayor was put in the spotlight by students at Rossett School as they grilled him on a range of topics from climate change to the controversial proposals to build a relief road through the Nidd Gorge.

Just two days after officially taking office as Mayor of the Harrogate Borough, Coun Stuart Martin paid a visit to Rossett School to talk to students about his role. He also discussed the different functions of Harrogate Borough Council and North Yorkshire County Council.

Coun Martin, who was accompanied by his wife April, was given a tour of the school before taking part in a Q&A session with students.

Aside from climate change and the proposed Nidd Gorge bypass, questions from the students also covered recycling and local business.

Teacher Luke Blackburn, who organised the visit, praised the children.

He added: “The Mayor said he would be more than happy to come to Rossett School again and take part in any climate change events we are running.

“He has also invited some of our students to visit the Council Chambers and find out more about the district council.”

Coun Martin is a councillor for the Ripon Moorside ward at Harrogate Borough Council and for the Ripon South division at North Yorkshire County Council.

He has previously served as Mayor of Ripon, following in the footsteps of his grandfather Wilfred Parnaby, who carried out the role from 1963 to 1965.