New director of sixth form

Harrogate Grammar School has appointed Jonathan Powell as director of its sixth form.

Having led Clitheroe Royal Grammar Sixth Form for almost 11 years, he will bring a wealth of experience to Harrogate.

Mr Powell has worked tirelessly to develop the student experience at CRGS and to develop the Sixth Form into an inclusive centre where students from all backgrounds can thrive.

“When the opportunity to work at Harrogate Grammar School arose, I knew, without any hesitation, that this was an outstanding opportunity,” said Mr Powell.

“I am very much looking forward to working with the students and staff, in particular, the opportunity to work as Director of Sixth Form, building on all the successes of the Sixth Form to date, is something I am greatly relishing.

“Sixth Form is a transformational time for all. During what is a very busy two years, students develop incredibly as young people, maturing both intellectually and socially.

“Working with them to discover themselves and helping them to develop further, a love for their subjects, fostering their intrinsic motivation is something that really motivates me.”

Mr Powell led the national piloting of the Extended Project Qualification at his former school, (for which the school has received Good Schools Guide awards for outstanding achievement) and has led the development of Sixth Form study areas and reformed student support systems in the school to ensure that students have the best-possible learning environment, allowing them to thrive.

He added: “My approach to education is that everybody is valued as an individual and is treated as one.

“It is our responsibility to ensure that our young people are able to thrive - allowing the unlocking of their skills and aptitudes. This is what makes me want to come to work each day and I look forward.”