London calling for George

The Academy of Live and Recorded Arts (ALRA) in London is the destination this September for an Ashville College pupil pursuing a career in performing arts.

Upper Sixth form pupil George Malcher will be heading to the drama school to train in the three-year BA Honours course in acting.

To be offered a place, George – who has his sights set on becoming a professional actor – took part in three rounds of auditions, including individual performances, workshops, improvisation activities and interviews, all conducted in one day.

George secured his place first time of asking, which represents a serious achievement itself, with many prospective drama students taking as many as three years.

Famous alumni who started their careers performing in plays at the independent school include Downton Abbey star, Jim Carter, and Oscar-winning film director, Tony Richardson, both of whom were head boys, while notable alumni from ALRA – which this year celebrates its 40th anniversary - include comedy star Miranda Hart and Call the Midwife actor Jack Ashton.

Richard Marshall, Ashville College Headmaster, said: “We are extremely proud of George choosing to take his artistic talents to the next level.

“ALRA is regarded as one of the best-known drama schools in the country and with several hundred students chasing each place George has done tremendously well.

“The arts play a big role in the life of Ashville and over the recent years we have invested in upgrading our main school performance hall, our drama and music studios and musical instruments.”