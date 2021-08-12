Harrogate Grammar celebrates impressive GCSE results

17th March 2020 Coronavirus images Harrogate Pictured Harrogate Grammar School Picture Gerard Binks

Overall, the results represent a very strong performance with 40 per cent of all GCSEs awarded at level 7, 8, or 9, 10 per cent being at the highest grade of 9. In addition, 86 per cent of the students secured grades 9 to 4 in English and Maths and 64 per cent at grades 9 to 5 in English and Maths.

Harrogate Grammar School’s Headteacher, Neil Renton, said: “The outcomes match the high standards that we typically achieve along with our continued emphasis on providing a broad and balanced curriculum, meeting the differing needs, aspirations, and interests of our learners.

“In the context of what this cohort have faced, we have much admiration for the resolve of our students, for their sustained effort and for achieving their own excellence.

“We fully appreciate the exceptional hard work of all our students, the support of their families and the dedication of all our teachers and support staff.”

This year’s grades were awarded to students based on the reasonable judgement of teachers based on assessment evidence.

Teachers drew on their expertise and professional experience to objectively assess each student’s level, awarding grades which were moderated, and quality assured by exam boards.

Mr Renton added: “This is a cohort of young people who have had an experience like no other.

“We celebrate the success of our students today and take great pride in their achievements.

“The majority of Year 11 students have chosen to progress to our Sixth Form and we very much look forward to supporting them make the transition into this higher level of study in September.