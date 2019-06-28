Guide rates Ashville College as great

Harrogate’s Ashville College has been rated as a “great school” in the latest edition of the highly influential Good Schools Guide (GSG).

The publication is the UK’s number one schools guide, helping parents in every aspect of choosing the best education for their children and includes unbiased and candid school reviews and in-depth articles on education-related issues.

And each school is selected on merit alone meaning no one can buy their way into the GSG’s good books.

The author of Ashville’s entry spent a whole day visiting Ashville’s Acorns Nursery, Pre and Prep School, Senior School and Sixth Form, where he conducted interviews with pupils, teachers, parents and governors.

Following the March visit, the Good School’s Guide writer concluded: “This is a great school.

“The common sense of purpose that runs from the Head and Governors down to the youngest child in Acorns is very strong.

“Results for children are already good and are noticeably improving under the new Head.

“The family atmosphere, the strong sense of community, values driven curriculum, superb extra-curricular activities and warm, caring, boarding environment make for a well-rounded package.

“The campus is delightful and the sporting facilities second to none. Well worth a serious look.”

They also highlighted Headmaster Richard Marshall as being a charismatic and energetic leader.

Jamie Search, Ashville College’s Chairman of Governors, said: “This is a superb testament to the exceptional work Headmaster Richard Marshall and his team of staff are delivering across the school, day in, day out.

“The Good Schools Guide is highly regarded.”