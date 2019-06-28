Grants boost for nature areas

Harrogate’s Coppice Valley Primary School recently applied for a grant to make the most of its nature play areas.

Among the items received were cookbooks to help develop the school’s gardens.

“We have been so lucky to receive some fantastic nature equipment from Learning Through Landscapes School Nature Grants,” said a school spokesman.

“We have received many goodies that will make our local hedgehogs very happy, a range of seeds and related planting guides and cookbooks to help develop our community garden and a selection of bug hotels and night camera to study our night-time wildlife.”

