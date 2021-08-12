GCSE results from Queen Ethelburga’s

The Thorpe Underwood-based College said it has seen outstanding performances from so many students with nearly 30 achieving 100 per cent grade 7s and above. An exceptional 85 per cent of grades were of this high level.

Of particular note this year are performance by Ona S, Giovanna Z, Kylie C and Chloe L, all with 10 grade 8 or 9s.

A special mention to Elisha M with 11! Well done to Joe B, building on his grades 7 and 9 in Geography and Spanish from 2020, with a further 4 grade 9s and 3 grade 8s.

The Faculty results are also impressive, with a marked improvement this year across the board. Of particular note were the well-deserved achievements of Ciaran K who scored 7 grades 9s, one grade 8 and two grade 7s.

Anuska T, Adele C, Siyu L, Millie T, Eloise R, Dylan W, Ciara S and Daphne T also did very well, achieving 7s and above in all their subjects. Across the whole year group in The Faculty there were 60 grade 9s, 75 grade 8s and 113 grade 7s.

Congratulating students on GCSE Results Day 2021, Acting Principal, Dan Machin, said: “The amazing achievements of our students this year reflect their hard work, dedication and clear ability across a range of subjects.

“We are all exceptionally proud of them! Thanks must go to all of the QE staff, parents and guardians for their unwavering support for the school and for the students, helping to achieve such high standards.

“The students have approached their studies with the virtues we encourage of mutual respect, support, tolerance and compassion, and it is fantastic to see that their efforts have been rewarded.

“We are very much looking forward to the year ahead and welcoming our students back into their A Level/BTEC studies this September.