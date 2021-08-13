Dyslexic student achieves top GCSE grades
A Ripon Grammar School student refused to let dyslexia stop her achieving top grades, including eight top level 9s, in her GCSEs.
Friday, 13th August 2021, 3:23 pm
Indiana Barrett, 16, from Ripon, who also picked up an 8 and a 7, said: “I struggle with dyslexia, but it has pushed me to work hard in everything I do, and I am so happy it has paid off.”
The 16-year-old achieved 7 and 9 in English language and literature: “I can’t believe how far I’ve come with my English especially,” she said.
She will now study chemistry, art, DT and maths at A-level and hopes to study architecture and structural engineering at university.
“I am absolutely thrilled with my grades and looking forward to returning to RGS in September,” she said.