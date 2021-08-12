Double GCSE celebration for Ripon Grammar twins

The 16-year-old Ripon Grammar students from Kirkby Malzeard also picked up a grade 8, four 7s and three 6s.

Amelie explained how having a twin made the exams less stressful: “We were able to revise together which made things easier if either of us was struggling and we could make sure that the both of us remained motivated.

“It also allowed us to always have someone around to chat to if we were ever stressed or anxious about the exams.”

Polly added: “During exams, it was useful to have someone to revise with who was also in the same situation.

“We were both really pleased with our results and relieved to finally see how we had done.”

Netball player Amelie, who also enjoys playing piano, plans to study biology, chemistry, maths and RE at A-level, with the hope of studying medicine at university.

She achieved an outstanding ten grade 9s and one 8.

“The main challenge for me was the uncertainty of whether we would or wouldn’t be sitting exams and keeping motivated during lockdown,” said Amelie.

Polly, who has a part-time job as a waitress, will study design technology, business and geography at A-level, with a view to working in the fashion industry.