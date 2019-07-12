Cundall Manor welcome inspiring record producer

A renowned record producer recently set about inspiring the next generation with his rousing story of opportunity and overcoming adversity.

Robin Millar CBE was the special Guest Speaker at Cundall Manor School’s annual prize giving ceremony.

Robin, who has produced 44 No.1 hits and over £400 million of sales worldwide, spoke of the need for everyone to seize the opportunity in front of them while detailing his journey through the music industry.

He also talked about his progressive blindness through Retinitis Pigmentosa, and how that affected him from an early age.

During his speech, Robin encouraged pupils to overcome any adversity life throws at them and become more resilient while also giving back to their community. Charity plays a big part in Robin’s life and he spoke movingly about the value of standing up for causes to believe in and doing the right thing.

In a vast and varied career, Robin has Chaired fundraising Committees for the British Lung Foundation, Artists Against Apartheid, Oxfam and UNHCR and has raised £30m through a series of campaigns and events.

Robin, is Executive Chairman of Blue Raincoat Chrysalis Group, one of the UK’s best known independent music companies, and was made a CBE in 2010.

Headmistress, Amanda Kirby, thanked Robin for his wonderful speech. She said: “It was wonderful to give Robin a warm Cundall welcome. Robin’s CV speaks for itself, but his enthusiasm and message of opportunity and resilience are fantastic messages for all our pupils to hear.”

Chair of Governors, Sir Thomas Ingilby also spoke alongside Head Boys, Freddie Pride and Caspar Dallas and Head Girls, Phoebe Frank and Violet Moody.

A full awards presentation followed celebrating another wonderful year in the school’s 60-year history.