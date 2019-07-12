Building on safety message with pupils

Children at Boroughbridge Primary School have received expert guidance regarding Health and Safety from an industry professional as building starts at a new homes development in the village.

Tony Haigh, SHE Manager, at leading housebuilder Miller Homes, paid a visit to the children to help them understand the dangers that construction sites can pose and the precautions that the housebuilder takes to ensure everyone from workers, to visitors, to nearby residents remain safe.

Following his talk the housebuilder also launched an exciting art competition with the children which has asked them to design art work for the forthcoming show homes at the development, Milby Grange.

“Visiting Boroughbridge Primary School was a great way of working with the children and the local community to alert them to the obvious and more hidden dangers that construction sites pose,” said Natalie Moore sales manager Miller Homes Yorkshire.

“The children enjoyed a short talk and had a chance to dress up in the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) that our construction team wear so that they gained an appreciation of what we do and how we keep safe.”

The talk delivered a serious message in an age appropriate way and also highlights the job roles that are involved in building new homes in communities across the region, allowing them to learn more about a possible future career in construction.

Additionally, the competition, which is open to all children in the school will see children create artwork depicting their visions of what a home means to them.

Two winners will be drawn, one from KS1 and one from KS2 and each will see their artwork framed and displayed; one in each of the two show homes.

“Our thanks go to Tony and Miller Homes for providing such an informative talk for the children aimed perfectly at keeping them safe and allowing them to make sensible decisions about where they, and others, go to play,” said Gail Lee Headteacher.

“And, as if that wasn’t enough enjoyment the children were also very excited to hear about the art competition which we are sure will see some excellent artwork produced.”

Natalie added; “It was great to see the enthusiasm of the children and we shall look forward to judging their artwork in weeks to come; we wish them all lots of luck.”