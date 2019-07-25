Builder’s donation funds school trip

Harron Homes has pledged to support education local to its Hockley Croft development in Boroughbridge by making a donation to the town’s high school.

The developer handed over a cheque for £500 to Boroughbridge High School headteacher Kathryn Stephenson, by Heidi Elliott, Sales Executive at Hockley Croft.

The money will contribute towards a student rewards trip to Flamingo Land Resort, a theme park and zoo in the market town of Malton.

Kathryn said: “On behalf of the school, I would like to pass on my thanks to Harron Homes for showing their support for our trip.

“Events like this can often be costly, so we appreciate all the help that we receive.”

“It was my pleasure to deliver this donation for the benefit of pupils at Boroughbridge High School,” Heidi said.

“We hope that the money will come as a huge help in organising the visit to Flamingo Land, and that the students have a great time on the day.”