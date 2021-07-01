Budding young engineers on tour

Beverley Shepherd, Econ Engineering’s Finance Director is pictured with the Ripon Grammar School Year 12 girl STEM subject pupils during the tour of the factory

The five from Ripon Grammar, who are all studying STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) subjects, were given a guided tour of Econ Engineering, which builds more than 85 per cent of the country’s winter roads maintenance vehicles.

Taking place annually on June 23, International Women in Engineering Day is an international awareness campaign celebrating the work and achievements of women engineers.

The day provides an important opportunity to raise the profile of women engineers and highlight the amazing career opportunities available.

The visitors were shown around the factory floor and saw for themselves how its winter maintenance vehicles are constructed including gritters.

From the milling of the parts through to painting the bodywork in Econ’s trademark yellow, to the welding of the hoppers that contain the ice-melting salt.

Beverley Shepherd, Econ Engineering’s Finance Director, said: “We are particularly keen to promote engineering as a brilliant career to the next generation of young men and young women.

“It was a pleasure to host the Ripon Grammar School pupils and teachers, and I hope they have gained an understanding of what we do here, in the heart of the City, as well as showing them the variety of jobs that falls under the ‘engineering’ banner.

“Ever since we launched more than 50 years ago, we have had a steady procession of apprentices through our doors, and it is young people who will continue to be the lifeblood of this industry.”

Bob Walker from Ripon Grammar School said: “I would like to thank Beverley and the Econ team for allowing us to visit the factory on International Women in Engineering Day. The pupils came back really enthused and genuinely really enjoyed the visit.”

Econ Engineering also builds road mending, multipurpose and swap body (demountable) vehicles which can be seen at work on many highways across the UK.