Boston Spa Academy A-Level students praised by principal
Determination and resilience of A-Level students at Boston Spa Academy have been praised.
Adam Ryder, principal at the GORSE Trust’s Boston Spa Academy said that the A-Level grades produced by the student reflected hard work, determination and resilience.
He said: “I am delighted today (Tuesday) to see that our brilliant students have achieved the grades that accurately reflect the hard work, determination and resilience that they have demonstrated over the course of their studies with us at Boston Spa Academy.
“They can now, with great confidence, take the next step into their chosen career path knowing that they have overcome the significant challenges of the past 18 months.
“Everyone at the academy is exceptionally proud of their achievements and I have every confidence that they will go on to achieve even greater things in the future.”