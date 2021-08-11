Boroughbridge High School A-Levels

The head said the pupils are celebrating outstanding achievements this year.

She said: “Students have demonstrated great resilience, working with commitment throughout lockdowns and in school to secure excellent results.

“We are incredibly proud of the achievements of all of our students and of the way in which they have approached the challenges of the last eighteen months, showing great resilience throughout.

“The results also reflect the commitment of our staff team and the continued support of our parents, carers and governors.

“We are delighted to see students gain university places and employment of their choice.

“The class of 2021 will be producing the engineers, doctors, lawyers and psychologists of the future and we wish them well.”

Bertie, who gained three A* grades will be studying Computer Science at Newcastle University following a gap year.

Kirsten, who also gained three A* grades, is going to the University of Bristol to study Engineering Mathematics.

Harvey (A*AA) will be studying Medicine at the University of Manchester, Emma (A*AA) will be studying Psychology at the University of Lincoln and Izzy (A*AA) will be studying Environmental Science at the University of Manchester.