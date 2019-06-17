Book awards date for schoolchildren

Four lucky children from Willow Tree Primary School recently had the opportunity to represent the Harrogate Book Group at the Children’s Book Awards in London.

As one of nearly 30 book groups across the country, the HBG has been busy reviewing books for the nationial awards.

As part of the book group’s work each is tasked with producing a collection of works inspired by the book of a short-listed author.

Harrogate Book Group were responsible for giving Duncan Beedie his portfolio which had been carefully collated by the Chair of the Group, Fiona Brady. Duncan was clearly grateful and impressed by the work and effort.

The overall winner was announced as Arree Chung for his book Mixed, a compelling story about colour, tolerance and embracing differences.

The children also got to share a table with Lisa Thompson, author of The Goldish Boy and the Light Jar and then meet a number of other authors and illustrators including Tom Palmer, Catherine Doyle, Vashti Hardy, Alex T Smith and Arree Chung.

They were also lucky enough to get portraits drawn by author and illustrator Sarah Mcintyre.

Year 4 teacher, Alex Strzeszewski said: “The day was so inspirational for the students of Willow Tree Primary School.

“It was wonderful to see the authors and illustrators speak so freely about their works and engaging with the children throughout the day. Reading for pleasure is such a vital part of a child’s education and organisations such as ‘The Federation of Children’s Book Groups’ help to foster and harness this love for reading.”

ear 6 pupil Scarlett’s added: “It was amazing to represent our school at the Children’s Book Awards. The authors and illustrators were so welcoming and friendly - they inspired me to write more and showed me that anyone can write if they try.”