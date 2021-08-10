A-levels add up for talented Ripon musicians

Grade 8 saxophone and flute player Jake Hewison achieved five A*s in maths, further maths, physics, chemistry and his extended project qualification (EPQ) to win a place at the University of Cambridge.

Grade 7 pianist, tuba player and brass band member Ben Rickard also came away with five A*s, in economics, maths, further maths, physics and (EPQ) and will study maths at Durham University.

Joining Ben at Durham is Grade 8 singer, pianist and trumpet player Barnaby Sladden who achieved A*s in maths and further maths and As in physics and chemistry.

Ben, 18, from Ripon, also a keen cricketer and rugby player, explained: “Music can be quite mathematical in its composition, with its patterns and sequences.

“Lots of good musicians tend to be good at maths too – I’ve heard Albert Einstein was a very good violinist.”

He added that it had been a very difficult two years: “I’m really happy with my results, hard work has paid off and I’ve got what I wanted.”

Barnaby , 18, from outside Thirsk, agreed: “I’m just happy it’s all over with.”

Jake, from Alne near York, who played in the RAF Air Cadets national marching and concert band and is also a member of a jazz band in Northallerton, said: “I couldn’t quite believe it when I saw my results.

“I’m incredibly excited to start and can’t wait to do some fun maths.”