£500k swimming pool project

A major half million-pound project to re-develop the swimming pool at Harrogate Ladies’ College is due to be finished in the Autumn.

Part of Harrogate Ladies’ College’s Wellness Strategy, which also includes a Wellness Centre, the pool complex will feature new poolside cubicles and showers, flooring, heating and ventilation system, tiered spectator seating and spectator bathroom facilities.

The 25-metre pool will also be re-developed to include new lighting, ladders and internal finish.

On average, 1,000 children attend swimming lessons each week and adult swimming clubs use the pool in the early mornings and evenings for Triathlon training and lessons.

Sylvia Brett, Principal of Harrogate Ladies’ College said, “We are incredibly excited.

“The transformation of the swimming pool will ensure its future for the next generations of pupils.”

“This significant investment reflects our commitment to sport and wellness to provide opportunities for our school and the wider community to develop physical, mental and social wellbeing.”