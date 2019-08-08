10 of the strangest university courses in the UK

Tutorhouse has sifted through more than 35,000 University courses to find out which weird and wonderful degrees are available to students in the UK this year - and what grades you need to get onto them.
Universities around the UK offer an extensive range of courses - but some are a little different from the rest.
