Travel agency in top 50 best

A travel agency in Boston Spa has been named one of the best in the nation.

Spa Travel Bureau was named one the best 50 agencies in the UK and Ireland as part of a power-list by industry bible the Travel Trade Gazette.

“We are so incredibly proud of this achievement and it’s a testament to the hard work of my staff, said Paul Dayson, partner at the agency.

“We’d like to thank our loyal clients too for making this possible.”

Spa Travel Bureau was one of three agencies in the Yorkshire category to earn a place in this prestigious list, which saw over 500 firms put themselves forward.

TTG group editor Pippa Jacks said: “Now in its fourth year, our Top 50 Travel Agencies initiative has seen us tour the length and breadth of the UK and Ireland to uncover its most dedicated and innovative travel agency businesses.

“Our winners demonstrate that travel retailing in 2019 is a vibrant and successful business sector, and that experienced travel professionals continue to add value through their expertise and by delivering extraordinary service.”

“Each agency that earned a place in our Top 50 list this year worked hard to impress our judges and should feel incredibly proud of what they have achieved.” The shortlisting stage was undertaken by a panel of 60 travel suppliers including airlines, tour operators and car hire providers, who rated hopeful agencies according to their business performance, customer service and expertise.

To decide which shortlisted agencies made it into the Top 50 list, a TTG journalist visited or interviewed each shortlisted agency to carry out an assessment.