These three local charities have just had a windfall from a Ripon company

Stephen Hagues wanted to support causes that struggled due to Covid.

Harrogate-based Open Country and Forest School and Henshaw’s in Knaresborough have been awarded the grants from The Retiring Group.

The company, which specialises in mergers and acquisitions and works mainly with accountancy firms, IFAs and dental practices looking to either sell or acquire new businesses, has committed one per cent of its annual turnover – £20-30,000 – to local charities and good causes.

Founder Stephen Hagues said: “Covid has had a detrimental impact on many charities, and this was the overriding reason why we decided to launch The Retiring Group Community Fund.

“We are in a fortunate position to be able to launch our Community Fund, and I’m delighted it is now helping support these three organisations.”

He added: “We are now seeking applicants for the second round of our grant giving. We are particularly keen to hear from organisations that help children from less-affluent backgrounds, and details of how to apply can be found on our website.”