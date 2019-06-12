Social media star to open new fishing school near Masham

Record-breaking angler and social media influencer Marina Gibson is will launch The Northern Fishing School at Swinton Estate near Masham this month.

The aim of the school is to engage all ages and abilities in the art of fishing and get them outdoors in one of the most picturesque areas of the country.

As well as pure fishing courses, the school will offer combined packages that teach fishing and cooking, as well as fishing and fitness retreats, with yoga and pilates.

Ms Gibson, who comes from Leyburn in Wensleydale and has been dubbed the “new face of fishing”, said: “Fishing is one of the most mindful sports you can do and the art of fly-fishing requires complete concentration and total absorption.

“It’s both exhilarating and relaxing. That’s why I want to teach the next generation how to fish, so they can enjoy this fantastic sport within the tranquility of a river-side environment.”

The Swinton Estate has more than four miles of single-bank fishing along the River Ure and six miles of double-bank fishing along the River Burn, where students can learn how to fish for salmon, wild brown trout and grayling.

The Northern Fishing School will have two trout lakes in the Swinton Park hotel grounds where lessons and guided days will be held, and there stillwater fishing will also be available on nearby Leighton Reservoir.

• Marina Gibson will also be demonstrating her fly-fishing skills at the Great Yorkshire Show in Harrogate on July 9, 10 and 11.