Potter Space speeds up Ripon build programme

Construction manager John Royle and Jenna Strover, head of commercial delivery at Potter Space, with (middle) Matthew Robinson of customer Recycled Asphalt Products (RAP). PHOTO: Adrian Ray Photography Ltd.

RAP, which is expanding its operations on the site with the creation of new jobs, has agreed to take the lease. During construction RAP worked closely with the Potter Space team, using some of its own machinery, to create a bespoke unit suited to its needs.

With completion at the end of this month, the building will have five metre eaves height, two electric roller shutter doors and a dedicated concrete yard.

The unit received a huge amount of interest during construction, which has resulted in Potter Space bringing forward work on Unit 53, a new 17,445 square foot building.

The new build will be carbon-neutral, like the adjacent Unit 52, which was awarded an International Green Apple Environment award.

It will follow the same build strategy and specification to include eco-friendly features, such as solar panels, electric vehicle charging points and cycle parking.

Jenna Strover, head of commercial delivery at Potter Space, said: “We take great pride in the longevity of the relationships we have with our customers across all five of our business parks, and we are therefore delighted RAP has made a further commitment to Potter Space by taking an additional unit in Ripon.

“The demand for the unit was phenomenal, underlining the demand for smaller units from start-ups and expanding businesses wanting to be near the A1 and close to York and Harrogate.

Potter Space’s construction manager, John Royle, who was appointed in February to oversee the expansion of Potter Space’s 250-acre estate, will be working alongside Ms Strover to hand over Unit 24 to RAP, before beginning work on Unit 53.

He said: “These are certainly busy times for Potter Space Ripon with three new units having been successfully built and let in the last two years, and with work about to start on the next one.”