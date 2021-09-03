Parenting website celebrates 10th anniversary

Mumbler founder Sally Haslewood celebrates her business's birthday with family and friends.

Sally Haslewood started the site in 2011 as a Facebook group for new mums when she herself had just had her second child and moved back to Harrogate after 12 years away.

She told this newspaper recently: “I really needed to get out and about, make some friends and find out what was going on in the local area. So, I started a Facebook group, aiming to make a few friends, and it blossomed from there. We shared information about local playgroups, soft-play areas and family-friendly restaurants, as well as providing support for any parenting worries.

“The information was out there, it was just in a hundred different places. I thought that if I was struggling to find it, everyone else would be too. That was how Mumbler was born.”

During 2020, more than 2.4 million people visited Mumbler’s combined websites and together the Mumbler franchises have over 177,000 social media followers.

Mumbler now has 19 franchises in locations all over England – from the North East to the South West – and is looking to expand its reach further.

Ms Haslewood added: “This year, Mumbler is 10 years old. I’m proud to say the model I created as a hobby during maternity leave in 2011 has been such a success, and there are now 19 Mumbler franchises. I’m eyeing growth again, this time with the North West and Oxford on my horizon.”