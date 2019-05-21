Online office space forum launched

A Harrogate businessman is hoping to boost the local business community by providing a new online forum for office space.

Justyn Shea set up the site – www.harrogateoffices.co.uk – as a way of bringing together businesses looking for premises with those with offices to rent. Listing is commission-free, but a small subscription fee contributes to marketing costs.

“Recent months have seen the closure of a couple of offices, and some tenants were given just a week’s notice to vacate,” said Mr Shea, who runs website creator Xpansive Digital. “As a local business owner, I had friends and colleagues that have been affected by these closures and many of them struggled to find suitable options…hence the idea for Harrogate Offices.

“We are looking for agents, landlords or anyone that may have suitable property to list. Let’s keep our businesses in the area, and encourage them to find a space where they can meet like-minded people. It’s good for business!”