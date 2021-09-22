One hundred and nineteen new homes set for Wetherby area

119 new homes are set for the market town.

Blossomfield will be new development from Lovell Homes of two, three and four-bedroom homes nestled between the villages of Thorp Arch and Walton, close to Wetherby.

When complete it will offer 119 high-specification houses, with two-bedroom homes starting from £265,000, three-bedroom homes from £315,000 and four-bedroom homes from

£420,000.

Heading up sales at the new build development, will be sales executive, Russell Harley who said: “I am really looking forward to getting started with Lovell Homes on this great new development.

"I was drawn to Lovell for its high-quality homes and longstanding success, having been established more than five decades ago. I hope to be able to utilise all I have learnt in my

years of experience working with other large housebuilders. Blossomfield is a special site and I can’t wait to meet the people of Thorp Arch to help find their dream home.”

Robert Adams, regional managing director at Lovell, said: “We’re delighted to launch our new development at Blossomfield with a great selection of homes, set in wonderful surroundings

offering an abundance of culture and amenities. It’s great to bring Russell on board for his first project with Lovell, who has a strong background of experience with other housebuilders.”