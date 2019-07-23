North Yorkshire business leaders sought for ‘two-way conversation’

Businesspeople across the district are invited to apply to join the local enterprise partnership’s (LEP) business engagement forum and help shape the region’s future economic growth.

The LEP for York, North Yorkshire and the East Riding (YNYER) has issued a call to action to businesses in its region, which includes the Harrogate district, to engage with the forum and help make the connections that enable growth.

YNYER is currently drawing up a Local Industrial Strategy to direct growth in the region over the next 30 years. It said it was looking for “new faces, new voices and authentic leadership” for the business enagagement forum, which is designed as a “two-way conversation” between YNYER and the business community.

Richard Shaw, chair of the Business Board and SME Champion for YNYER, said: “This is a great opportunity to build solid networks of communication and collaboration for our region’s economy.

“Equally for our business community to be involved, engaged and invigorate the region’s future, through our Local Industrial Strategy. This strategy will enable good growth in all of our distinctive places across the patch.

“If your business is in the city of York, it’s far-reaching rural hinterlands or on the coast, we want to ensure that your voice is heard and represented in the region.”

Interested parties are asked to submit an application for considerations by Friday, August 2. For more information, contact the LEP at enquiries@businessinspiredgrowth.com.