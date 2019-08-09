New bar to create 40 new jobs

Harrogate is about to get its very own bite of the Big Apple as Manahatta prepares to bring its unique brand of fast-paced cocktail bars to the town.

The new bar, with a Manhattan style, will be off Parliament Street in the site currently occupied by The Pit, where a £400k investment will ensure the space is given a dramatic makeover.

And with the New York razzamataz, American style food and cocktails served at the Manhatta bar on The Ginnel, will come 40 full and part-time new jobs.

Chief Executive of Arc Inspirations, Martin Wolstencroft, said: “We’re thrilled to be bringing the beat of New York to Harrogate and can’t wait to unveil the finished results.

“The bar promises to be spectacular and the re-development reaffirms our commitment to offering guests premium drinking and dining experiences every time they set foot in our venues.”

He added: “From our exceptional bottomless brunch to our unbeatable lunch deals and Thursday night parties, our New York inspired bar has got something to offer everyone, whether it’s a casual lunch date or an extravagant private birthday party with all the bells and whistles.”

The latest Arc Inspirations bar will also create around 40 full and part time jobs, which range from door staff to management.

Manahatta Harrogate will launch with a suitably lavish VIP party on Friday September 6.

