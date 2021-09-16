Harrogate employee graduates to pub management through fast-track scheme

Jodi Brierley, of the Harrogate Arms on Parliament Street in Harrogate, is celebrating her graduation from the Accelerator Programme, a training course run by Stonegate Group.

The qualification earmarks Jodi Brierley, of the Harrogate Arms on Parliament Street in Harrogate, for a role in management at employer Stonegate Group and the next step in her career in the hospitality industry.

The graduation ceremony, held in Birmingham, was the culmination of 12 months of work and study by Ms Brierley, who was presented with a certificate by Stonegate’s HR director Tim Painter alongside other delegates and members of the Stonegate learning and development team.

Ms Brierley is one of this year’s group of Stonegate employees selected to take part in the course, designed as a fast track to managerial positions, and completed the programme despite the challenges caused by the pandemic.

She said: “The Learning and Development team pulled out all the stops to make it the special occasion it was, and it really reflected the hard work we have all put in over the last months. I look forward to taking on the next challenge of managing my own site!”

Mr Painter said, “A massive congratulations to Jodi and everyone who graduated from the Accelerator Programme this week! We are immensely proud of our graduates, whose drive and commitment to reach this landmark has really shown them to be exceptional employees. We look forward to seeing them thrive in our business and wish them every success in the future.”